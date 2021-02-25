Henrico leaders holding public hearing on budget vote

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders will be having budget talks during a public meeting.
The district wants the public to provide input on the financial plans before they cast their votes.
Included in the budget is restoring some of last year’s budget reductions along with funding for a school bus tracking app to allow parents to locate their student’s bus in real-time.
The school district also hopes to add ten additional school counselors.
The public hearing starts at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.
