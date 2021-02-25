Crews have begun installing ‘Richmond Highway’ signage along U.S. Route 1

Stretch of highway formerly known as ‘Jefferson Davis Highway’

Richmond Highway (Source: City of Richmond)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:18 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews began replacing street signs on the stretch of U.S. Route 1 running through the City of Richmond, renaming Jefferson Davis Highway to “Richmond Highway.”

“This is more than a symbolic change to a highway sign. It’s real proof that our city is literally and figuratively moving in the right direction,” Mayor Stoney said. “Richmond’s roads should connect people and bring them closer together, not drive them farther apart. You can’t promote unity without healing and healing without action. This action celebrates Richmond’s future, rather than glorifying its Confederate past.”

The city says it will take one month to completely replace 98 signs and will cost approximately $45,000.

