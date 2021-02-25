Chesterfield school leaders to vote on budget

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Chesterfield will be discussing and voting on the proposed budget.
Monday afternoon, county leaders said the Board of Supervisors wants to provide an additional $10 million to teacher pay. Leaders say this is a way to prioritize the more than 4,000 teachers in the county.
Included in the budget is a salary study that addresses strategies for offering competitive starting salaries and fixes a pay compression issue.
The meeting will begin on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
