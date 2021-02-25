Chesterfield school leaders to vote on budget

Chesterfield school leaders to vote on budget
School leaders in Chesterfield will be discussing and voting on the proposed budget. (Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 25, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 6:32 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Chesterfield will be discussing and voting on the proposed budget.

Monday afternoon, county leaders said the Board of Supervisors wants to provide an additional $10 million to teacher pay. Leaders say this is a way to prioritize the more than 4,000 teachers in the county.

[ Chesterfield County announces additional funding for teachers ]

Included in the budget is a salary study that addresses strategies for offering competitive starting salaries and fixes a pay compression issue.

The meeting will begin on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.