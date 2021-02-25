Blue Bell debuts new Cookies ‘n Cream Cone flavor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Bell fans will now be able to try a new flavor of their favorite frozen treat.
Cookies ‘n Cream Cone arrived in stores on Thursdays.
The new flavor “is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.”
“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Imagine our Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.”
The flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Blue Bell first introduced Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias. It has not been available since 2015.
We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson said. “Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy!”
Blue Bell also brought back Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl for a limited time.
