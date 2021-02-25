AP FACT CHECK: Biden on virus deaths, Kerry’s climate crisis

The report “did not ever say we had ’12 years left’ in 2018,” said Jim Skea, an IPCC co-chair and one of the report’s lead authors. He said Kerry and others are wrongly interpreting references to the year 2030 in the report, which was used as a goal post “for no other reason than it marked the transition from one decade to the next” and was when government pledges to cut emissions aimed to act.