Without Hyland, VCU trips Billikens

What made the win more impressive was that the Rams conquered SLU without the services of their best player. Bones Hyland sat out the contest with a sprained foot, but was on the bench cheering his teammates on. The enthusiastic Hyland looked like he was moving around well on his feet, did not wear a boot on his foot, nor did he have it heavily wrapped. Mike Rhoades said after the game that the sophomore guard could be good to go for Saturday’s contest at Davidson with a couple good days of rehab.