Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warm. The best weather day of the week

Clouds and rain likely this weekend.

By Andrew Freiden | February 24, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER stellar February day with dry and warm weather. More rain comes back this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Best weather day of the week for outside work or play. Highs in the upper 60s!!

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few evening and overnight showers likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible, especially during the morning and midday. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50 (Rain Chance 40%)

