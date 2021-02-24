Walgreens to begin vaccinations this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vaccination efforts at some Walgreens stores are set to begin this week in the commonwealth.
On Feb. 19, the state’s vaccine coordinator says Walgreens, among other big chain pharmacies like Walmart and Kroger, will be splitting 26,000 vaccine doses coming into the state, this week.
Appointments for Walgreens were slated to open on Feb. 23 and they appear to have filled up quickly.
The Walgreens registration site is live, but right now for the Richmond area, it says appointments are unavailable.
Patients should keep checking back to see if a slot opens up. To check appointment availability, click here.
Our sister station in Norfolk reports that Walgreens only got about 3,500 doses so far, which is why there are no more appointments available yet.
This is all on top of the 26,000 doses already going to CVS each week.
Walgreens has also announced that it will begin hosting vaccination clinics in under-served communities in addition to vaccinations at its stores as part of its vaccine equity effort.
Stay tuned to NBC12 as we learn more about that effort.
