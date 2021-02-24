Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist’s statue

Virginia State Sen. Maime Locke, D-Hampton gestures during debate on a bill calling for the removal of the statue of former Senator Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square during the Senate session at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Senate passed the measure. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Associated Press | February 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 9:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A statue of segregationist Virginia politician Harry F. Byrd Sr. will be removed from the state capitol grounds under a bill that has won bipartisan final approval from lawmakers.

By a vote of 36-3, the Senate advanced the measure that had already cleared the House. The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it.

Byrd was a Democrat who served as Virginia’s governor and a U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

