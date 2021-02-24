Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist’s statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A statue of segregationist Virginia politician Harry F. Byrd Sr. will be removed from the state capitol grounds under a bill that has won bipartisan final approval from lawmakers.
By a vote of 36-3, the Senate advanced the measure that had already cleared the House. The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it.
Byrd was a Democrat who served as Virginia’s governor and a U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.
