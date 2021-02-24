Additional pharmacy networks to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Additional pharmacy networks will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines this week as part of a federal partnership, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
This federal partnership will bring an additional 52,000 vaccines to Virginia this week.
The newly added pharmacies include:
- Walgreens
- Walmart Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway)
- Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion, Giant Food)
- Topco Associates LLC (Food City)
- CPESN LLC
These pharmacy networks join CVS Pharmacy Inc., which began receiving approximately 26,000 vaccine doses last week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. The other 26,000 doses will be shared among the above-listed networks.
Similar doses are expected in the following weeks.
To pre-register, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1).
To register for an appointment at a CVS pharmacy, click here.
