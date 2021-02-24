Va. reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases | Over 150 COVID-19 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 568,946 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,036 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,963 deaths and 23,871 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,830,467 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 8.0%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,588.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 63,962 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,312 cases, 776 hospitalizations, 269 deaths
- Henrico: 21,186 cases, 852 hospitalizations, 438 deaths
- Richmond: 14,678 cases, 677 hospitalizations, 174 deaths
- Hanover: 6,600 cases, 251 hospitalizations, 119 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,108 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Goochland: 1,199 cases, 41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
