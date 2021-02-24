Using travel rewards once you start traveling again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Almost 60% of consumers already have a trip booked for this year and many did so right after news broke about vaccines becoming available.
Since many trips were cancelled last year, that gave travel credit card holders more time to rack up those points and miles. Now they are cashing those rewards to lower the price of their trip according to a new survey by Lending Tree.
Consumers are more likely to splurge on once in a lifetime activities for their first post pandemic trip.
The survey also found that 1 out of 5 people planned to open a new travel rewards card sometime this year. An interesting item, nearly 60% of everyone questioned thought COVID-19 vaccinations should be required before travelers get on an airplane.
Experts say if you want to work on gaining travel rewards there are lots of great credit cards out there that participate, but the key is to pay off your card balance in full each month. That way you are not paying interest and defeating the purpose of any rewards.
