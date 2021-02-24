Students surprise teachers with ‘thank you’ parade at high school in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was a warm welcome back to school for teachers at Douglas Freeman High School.
Students decked the hall with ‘thank you’ cards and posters for the first day back on Monday.
Then on Tuesday, Sophomore Class President Grayson Archibeque says more than 100 students and families drove by in cars for a special “thank you” parade.
“We wanted to show our appreciation to our teachers for all their hard work over the last year which was crazy to say the least. Myself and Fellow Class officers worked hard with the community to make this welcome back extra special through a main hallway full of thank you cards and posters and a ride by parade,” Archibeque said.
