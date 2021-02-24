Rosie’s Gaming Emporium could be coming to Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - Emporia could become the home of Colonial Downs’ newest Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, an off-track horse race betting and restaurant venue.
According to a release from the city, discussions surrounding opening up a new location in Emporia have been going on for several months.
City Manager William E. Johnson, III, said it would not only benefit Emporia but the entire southside of the state. He said it also brings “tax revenue, jobs, and entertainment for our citizens and visitors.”
“Virginia law requires localities that have not already approved pari-mutuel wagering must have a voter referendum before a pari-mutuel facility can locate in their community. The Colonial Downs Group has begun the process of placing a referendum on the ballot this November to allow pari-mutuel wagering in Emporia in accordance with the state code of Virginia,” a release from the City of Emporia said.
The $20 million gaming investment venture by Colonial Downs Group would create about 100 jobs with an average compensation package of $47,000.
“We could not be more excited by this opportunity to bring a first-rate entertainment and gaming experience of Rosie’s to Emporia. In the months ahead we look forward to sharing our positive story of job creation, economic development, tax revenue generation, and, equally importantly, fun, with the residents of Emporia. From Vinton to Hampton, we have helped spur economic growth that has lifted up communities all across Virginia. We would be honored to do the same in Emporia,” Colonial Downs Group Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes said.
If voters approve the referendum, Emporia would join other Colonial Downs Group locations in New Kent, Richmond, Vinton, Dumfries and Hampton.
