Rosie’s Gaming Emporium could be coming to Emporia

“We could not be more excited by this opportunity to bring a first-rate entertainment and gaming experience of Rosie’s to Emporia. In the months ahead we look forward to sharing our positive story of job creation, economic development, tax revenue generation, and, equally importantly, fun, with the residents of Emporia. From Vinton to Hampton, we have helped spur economic growth that has lifted up communities all across Virginia. We would be honored to do the same in Emporia,” Colonial Downs Group Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes said.