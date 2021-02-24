Richmond police identify woman killed in morning crash

Richmond police identify woman killed in morning crash
Richmond police vehicle (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 5:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Downtown Expressway.

The victim was identified as Katlynn Nevin, a woman in her 20s.

Police were called around 5:53 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the area that connects the Downtown Expressway with Interstate 195.

Police said the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, up an embankment and struck a tree.

Nevin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.