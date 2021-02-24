Richmond police identify woman killed in morning crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Downtown Expressway.
The victim was identified as Katlynn Nevin, a woman in her 20s.
Police were called around 5:53 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the area that connects the Downtown Expressway with Interstate 195.
Police said the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, up an embankment and struck a tree.
Nevin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
