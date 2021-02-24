Police: Wanted man arrested after holding child out window during chase

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a man wanted out of multiple jurisdictions was arrested on Wednesday.
On Feb. 6, Petersburg police said they tried to pull Tavon Ford, 31, of Petersburg, over on University Boulevard but he led them on a chase.
Police said during the chase, Ford held a child out of the window before slowing down to give him to his mother.
Ford was arrested on Feb. 24 by United States Marshals without incident.
In Petersburg, he was wanted for felony elude, felony child neglect, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, stop light violations, misdemeanor hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license, unregistered vehicle, stop sign violations and child seatbelt violations.
Ford was also wanted in Chesterfield for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license; in Richmond for probation violation for felony elude and driving on a suspended license; then in Henrico for failure to appear, possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic and failure to appear for child support.
He is being held in jail without bond pending a court appearance.
