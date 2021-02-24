Police vehicle involved in pursuit in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer was involved in a chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the pursuit started at North Avenue and Old Brook Road.
Video showed that there was a massive police response at the scene and what appears to be the suspect’s car that was damaged.
There is no word on injuries, but police said EMS was called to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
**CORRECTION: An app alert with this story previously said the police cruiser was involved in the crash.**
