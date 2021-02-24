Police: Man sought after domestic incident in Petersburg leaves woman injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police says a man is being sought in connection to a domestic incident in Petersburg that left a woman injured.
Police said on Feb. 23 at approximately 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person who was struck by fragments of glass in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a female victim with injuries to her right arm and neck.
Officers say they have obtained warrants for James Bell, 23, of Petersburg for malicious wounding, strangulation, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts should contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
