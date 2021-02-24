News to Know for Feb. 24: Walgreens vaccinations; RPS approves relief funding; More warm, dry weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know before you start your Wednesday!
Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild.
Best weather day of the week for outside work or play. Highs in the upper 60s.
Vaccination efforts at some Walgreens stores are set to begin this week in the commonwealth.
Appointments for Walgreens were slated to open on Feb. 23 and they appear to have filled up quickly.
The Walgreens registration site is live, but right now for the Richmond area, it says appointments are unavailable.
Patients should keep checking back to see if a slot opens up. To check appointment availability, click here.
The Crater Health District has set a new date for the mass vaccination clinic that was previously scheduled due to the winter weather that happened last week.
The mass vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Feb. 19 is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at Petersburg High School.
The clinic is for registered people only. Individuals with an appointment for the event will get a notification either via email or phone telling them that their appointment will be on the rescheduled date of Feb. 26.
The Chesterfield County Health District announced they will be postponing a second dose vaccination event. Those appointments will now be rescheduled for the week of Feb. 22.
Governor Northam will be updating the state on the vaccine rollout and Virginia’s battle against the pandemic.
A news conference will be held on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.
Viewers can watch it live right here on NBC12, our Facebook page or our streaming channels.
In a near-unanimous decision, the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 to approve the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund to receive $54 million to be used for FY22 and FY23.
Now, all that’s left is for the board to submit the budget to the state board of education to release the $54 million slated for RPS.
This funding supports the installation of bi-polar ionization in all HVAC systems throughout the division, along with $1 million for needed repairs.
The funding could also be used for planning year round-school, though the further discussion on that was tabled for a future board meeting.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Richmond on Wednesday.
She will visit the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus.
The timing of her visit has not been released yet.
