NBC12 teams up with American Red Cross to help Virginia, Texas storm victims
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 6:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help the many people still suffering without electricity due to the ice storm.

From our neighbors here at home to strangers in Texas, you can Call 12 starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to donate, so the Red Cross can continue to help storm victims.

The number to call is 345-1212. Lines do not open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The lines will stay open until 6:30 p.m.

