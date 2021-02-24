LIVE at 3: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to meet with community, leaders at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Richmond on Wednesday to meet with scientists, doctors and community leaders at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Dr. Biden will tour VCU’s Massey Cancer Center to learn how researchers and doctors are working to address cancer disparities.
According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the term cancer disparities refers to “differences in cancer outcomes (e.g., number of cancer cases, related health complications) across population groups.”
For example, the NCI has found African-American women are twice as likely as white women to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer and are increasingly more likely than white women to die from breast cancer.
Following a tour of the facility, Biden will take part in a panel discussion to on the topic of cancer disparities. Watch it live here:
She was last in Richmond in September to promote and discuss early voting in Virginia.
This story will be updated when more details become available.
