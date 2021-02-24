Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos submit proposal for Richmond project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos announced its submission to expand the Golden Nugget brand into the Virginia market.
The company will be developing a $400 million Golden Nugget Richmond Hotel & Casino and donating over $70 Million to the Richmond Community and creating over 1,200 jobs for the city. It will take 36 months to complete.
Golden Nugget is one of multiple proposals that have been submitted for the city of Richmond.
The targeted location for the project will be within the City of Richmond and is located six miles from Downtown and 20 miles from Richmond International Airport.
Golden Nugget Richmond will be nearly 950,000-square-feet of entertainment.
The development will have the following features:
- 177 luxury hotel rooms including 37 suites
- More than 93,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,900 slot machines, 92 table games, and 8 poker tables
- A 16,000 square-foot events center and 1,500 seat concert venue
- Four retail outlets which will include local MBE participation
- Six signature restaurants, including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Dos Caminos, Bill’s Bar & Burger, Claim Jumper, and Bean & Bread plus the option to include additional local dining favorites and will include MBE participation
- A Blue Martini lounge area for nightlife and live music
- One-of-a-kind H2O pool complex with lazy river and private cabanas
Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos are currently negotiating with multiple landowners and are preparing to evaluate sites owned by the City of Richmond Redevelopment Authority.
