Francis powers Richmond past UMass

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chris Mooney thinks the Spiders looked more like themselves on Tuesday night and if that’s the case, Richmond could be peaking at the right time.
Blake Francis scored 20 points and the Spiders held an 11 point halftime advantage on their way to a 79-65 win over Massachusetts at the Robins Center.
The second half saw Richmond build on its lead, opening up the gap to 59-41 with 12:23 remaining. UMass would rally and pull to within seven with seven minutes to play, but the Spiders were able to hold off the Minutemen down the stretch.
In addition to Francis’s 20 points, Nathan Cayo added 18 points, while Grant Golden chipped in 16 points. Jacob Gilyard posted a good all-around day, tallying nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Richmond only turned the ball over six times, their best mark of the season, while winning the rebounding battle, 37-31. The 37 boards mark a team high among conference games this season.
The victory improves the Spiders to 6-3 in the Atlantic 10, tying them in the standings with UMass and Davidson, but Richmond currently occupies third place due to victories over the Minutemen and Wildcats.
The Spiders are back in action on Friday as they head to Saint Louis for a 7:00 PM tipoff.
