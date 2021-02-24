American Red Cross urging you to help any way that you can

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Central Virginia to Texas, millions of people have spent days without electricity, heat and some without water. Fortunately, the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those people get their lives back on track. However, they can’t do it alone and are asking for people to help contribute with their efforts.
That amount you give doesn’t always mean money, though. The Red Cross says that those contributions can also be through blood donations or perhaps even time spent volunteering.
Central Virginia localities, like Blackstone and Dinwiddie counties, saw thousands of its residents go days without power.
American Red Cross Central Virginia chapter spokesperson, Jon McNamara, said that his organization is “grateful that we can be there for those communities.”
He says the winter storms, combined with last year’s severe weather and wildfires, have kept Red Cross volunteers nationwide very busy.
“It’s put a strain on their volunteer workforce. We say we need volunteer support for those volunteers that are willing to go out time and time again. They’re gonna need breaks, they’ll need to rest up,” McNamara said.
In the hardest-hit parts of Central Virginia, dozens of volunteers continue assisting families without power. For weeks they’ve provided shelter and 10,000 meals thus far.
The challenge might perhaps be greater in Texas, an area not used to experiencing a severe winter storm. That Red Cross effort taking hundreds of volunteers, who expect the recovery to take weeks.
McNamara says any sort of help they get can keep the organization ready for the next major disaster event.
“We’re entering spring storm season, winter’s not over. There’s going to be additional events that the Red Cross is going to need to respond to,” he added.
To schedule a blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here.
To donate money, click here.
To register as a volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.