18-year-old from Ashland reported missing, police say

18-year-old from Ashland reported missing, police say
Pedro Mencia (Source: Ashland Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 1:04 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 18-year-old from Ashland has been reported missing.

Pedro Issac Mencia was last seen leaving his Ashland residence on foot at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

According to police, there is no foul play indicated

Mencia is described as 6 feet tall, 153 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a basketball team logo and white and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding Mencia’s location should call (804) 365-6140 or (804) 798-1227.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.