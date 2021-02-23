18-year-old from Ashland reported missing, police say

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 18-year-old from Ashland has been reported missing.
Pedro Issac Mencia was last seen leaving his Ashland residence on foot at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
According to police, there is no foul play indicated
Mencia is described as 6 feet tall, 153 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a basketball team logo and white and blue pants.
Anyone with information regarding Mencia’s location should call (804) 365-6140 or (804) 798-1227.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.