‘We are so thankful for them’: Community holds cookout to show appreciation for linemen

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - With crews working around the clock to restore power to more than 6,000 Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers, people in Blackstone are taking time out to show their appreciation.
Many businesses in the town have stepped up to help the community following the damage left behind from the ice storm.
On Tuesday, East Coast Elite Chiropractic fired up the grill to hand out meals to power crews working to put the lights back on.
“I got three that are ready,” called Dr. Taylor Myers to one of his colleagues.
Myers went from helping patients Tuesday morning, to grilling hotdogs a few hours later. It was all done to give back to those who are still putting in long hours after the ice storm.
“The linemen have worked their tails off,” Myers said. “We are so thankful for them doing that.”
It has been a difficult process for these crews; facing saturated terrain, snapped poles and heavily wooded landscapes which has made work difficult.
“The damage is absolutely astounding,” Myers said.
“We’ve been working 15-16 hours a day trying to get the power back on in town,” said Joie Doty, a utility worker for Blackstone.
Doty helped restore power to Blackstone last week, but outside of the town is a different situation.
“A lot of our patients are still without power,” Myers said.
“We go home, and we still don’t have lights at our home and we live in the country on the rural side,” Doty added.
It is why this business along with others who donated to the cause, wanted to give back to these workers.
“Thank you, thank you sir,” Myers said to one of the many workers who showed up Tuesday.
“This is great,” Doty said. “It’s much appreciated for what we do. We provide the service, power for the town, but people cooking us lunch to say thank you - it means a lot.”
For crews who were not able to stop by, there were food runners available for them.
Several Southside Electric employees picked up several meals for workers so those crews could continue their work out in the field.
“It’s wonderful to see so many neighbors, friends, and local businesses pitching in to help us get our crews fed,” said SEC’s Vice President of Human Resources, Jacob McCann. “The entire southside community is dependable, reliable, and has stepped up every time we’ve needed them.”
“Without them - we would not be working still,” Myers said.
According to VA-MD-Del Association of Electric Co-ops, lineworkers restored power to 2,000 SEC customers overnight.
