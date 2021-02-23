Wason Center poll: Only two-thirds of VA voters believe Biden’s election was valid

When comparing Donald Trump to other former presidents, a majority of the Virginia voters surveyed said he is definitely worse than most (54%). 10% of those surveyed said he was not as good as most, while 18% said he is better than most and 15% said he is one of the very best. The partisan gap in responses was clear, with 93% of Democrats saying Trump is definitely worse than most presidents and 78% of Republicans saying he is better than most (41%) or one of the very best (37%).