Va. reports 1,700+ new COVID-19 cases | Over 170 COVID-19 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 567,039 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,769 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,658 deaths and 23,698 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,778,994 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 8.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,554.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 63,007 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,172 cases, 774 hospitalizations, 260 deaths
- Henrico: 21,040 cases, 843 hospitalizations, 403 deaths
- Richmond: 14,577 cases, 670 hospitalizations, 164 deaths
- Hanover: 6,545 cases, 251 hospitalizations, 116 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,056 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Goochland: 1,198 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
