Tuesday morning crash leaves 2 dead in New Kent County

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash in New Kent County on Tuesday morning.
Troopers were called just before 6:30 a.m. to a crash on Farmers Drive about ¼ of a mile north of Polish Town Road.
Police said a 1999 Honda Civic was heading south on Farmers Drive when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver of the Equinox, a 33-year-old man and the passenger, a 66-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. VSP said they were wearing their seatbelts.
The driver of the Civic, Chakayla R. Spurlock, 20, and the passenger, Charles H. Fletcher III, 21, both of King William, died at the scene. Police said they were not wearing seatbelts.
Troopers continue to investigate.
