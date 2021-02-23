Sen. Warner, Kaine announce $46M for public housing across Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $46,328,480 in federal funding to support affordable housing development across Virginia on Tuesday, February 23.
According to a press release from Sen. Kaine’s office, the funding will go to 26 municipalities across Virginia, including Waynesboro.
The funding has been awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund.
Per the press release, the following housing authorities and the funding received is as follows:
- Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,729,133
- Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $912,801
- Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,672,566
- Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,938,851
- Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $944,954
- Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $8,426,268
- Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $12,050,634
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,265,928
- Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,836,496
- Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,327,337
- Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $973,030
- Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $547,006
- Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,025,764
- Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,675,827
- Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $179,216
- Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $989,647
- Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $583,518
- Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $483,003
- Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $486,727
- Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,229,244
- Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $299,180
- Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority: $651,261
- Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $637,685
- Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $232,420
- Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $75,075
- Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $154,909
