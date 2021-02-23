SEC workers restore power to 2,000 additional residents overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Electric Cooperative announced power has been restored to an additional 2,000 residents overnight.
As of Feb. 23, approximately 6,981 members remain with power, which is down from a high of 48,000 outages.
On Feb. 22, more than 900 personnel were in the field including electric cooperative lineworkers from co-ops in:
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Indiana
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
Some outages continue to remain in Dinwiddie, Lunenberg and Nottoway Counties.
