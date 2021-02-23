SEC workers restore power to 2,000 additional residents overnight

Southside Electric Cooperative announced power has been restored to an additional 2,000 residents overnight. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 23, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 8:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Electric Cooperative announced power has been restored to an additional 2,000 residents overnight.

As of Feb. 23, approximately 6,981 members remain with power, which is down from a high of 48,000 outages.

On Feb. 22, more than 900 personnel were in the field including electric cooperative lineworkers from co-ops in:

  • Virginia
  • Maryland
  • Indiana
  • Georgia
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina

Some outages continue to remain in Dinwiddie, Lunenberg and Nottoway Counties.

