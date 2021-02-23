Retailer to buy meals for those in need in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Retailer, DTLR, will buy 50 meals from Mommina’s Dough, a Black-owned pizza shop in Richmond, to donate to those in need on Friday.
“Throughout February, DTLR is highlighting and supporting Black-owned businesses in select cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami and Richmond,” a release said.
DTLR is also highlighting the restaurant on social media to raise awareness in honor of Black History Month.
“This year’s campaign includes raising awareness for and allocating funds to support local Black-owned businesses in select cities,” a release said.
DTLR’s campaign, “Mission 1865,” is also rewarding Black creatives for their artistic expressions throughout February.
