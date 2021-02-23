Police: Two suspects sought in Chesterfield Walgreens robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery at a Walgreens in Chesterfield.
On Feb. 23 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the report of a robbery at the Walgreens located at 6851 Temie Lee Parkway.
According to the investigation, after entering the store, one of the male suspects jumped on the counter, displayed a firearm, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics.
The second male suspect demanded money from the safe. After receiving narcotics and cash, the suspects fled on foot.
Police describe the suspects as one being tall and one being short. The taller suspect was wearing all black clothing. The second suspect was wearing black clothing with a gray hoodie sweatshirt underneath his black jacket.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
