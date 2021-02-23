Police: Man sought in connection to Northside shooting in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Northside part of Richmond back in January. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
At approximately 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor area for the report of a shooting.
After arriving, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say LaDaniel Womack is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other charges.
Anyone with information on Womack’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
