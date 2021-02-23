News to Know for Feb. 23: Casino proposals in Richmond; Death penalty repeal; High school football begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Police say they are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery at a Walgreens in Chesterfield.
According to the investigation, after entering the store, one of the male suspects jumped on the counter, displayed a firearm, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics.
The second male suspect demanded money from the safe. After receiving narcotics and cash, the suspects fled on foot.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The ongoing power outage for thousands of Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers is certainly bringing many neighbors closer together in Dinwiddie County.
On Monday, a spokesman for SEC said 922 people started the day off working in the field on outages; of that number 86 were SEC employees.
As crews work to restore power to 9,933 customers as of 6 p.m. Monday, some SEC customers are stuck looking at the damage left near their properties.
Four different proposals concerning the building of a city casino have been submitted to the City of Richmond for consideration.
A city panel will recommend their top proposal, and then Richmond City Council will ultimately have to vote on which one they think is best.
A referendum is expected to be held in the fall so that voters will get their chance to say whether or not they want a casino at all.
The Commonwealth of Virginia is now poised to become the first state in the South to formally abolish the death penalty.
Monday, state lawmakers approved getting rid of the age-old criminal sentence, and now it’s headed to Governor Ralph Northam for his signature.
Monday, state lawmakers passed the Democrat-backed legislation to do away with the death penalty altogether. Even some Republican leaders voted in favor.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, introduced House Bill 2013 that would prohibit school boards from suing families to collect school meal debt.
The bill passed the House of Delegates late last month with a 69-31 vote. The Senate passed the bill Monday with a 29-10 vote.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.
At Richmond Raceway, Henrico County health officials vaccinated about 4,000 people, including all those who had to be rescheduled due to weather on Thursday and Friday.
The health district is squeezing those folks in through Tuesday.
On Saturday, Richmond Raceway will play host to a large vaccination for seniors. The plan is to give out second doses to about 5,000 seniors who got their first dose a few weeks ago.
The 2020 season was delayed on account of the pandemic, but that campaign finally got underway on Monday night for a handful of teams throughout the commonwealth.
Hermitage visited defending Region 5B champion Varina and escaped with a 9-0 victory, getting David Bedwell his first win at the head of the Panther sideline.
A rivalry showdown between Mills Godwin and Douglas Freeman also highlighted the opening night. The Mavericks looked like a team to be reckoned with, rolling past the Eagles by a 48-0 score.
The Glen Allen Jaguars opened up 1-0 after a 25-7 win over J.R. Tucker on Monday night.
