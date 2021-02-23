Multiple cats killed in house fire

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said multiple cats were killed in a house fire in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the 600 block of West Rocky Run Road in the southern part of the county.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from all parts sides of the home.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely before firefighters got to the scene. Several animals were also taken out of the home prior.
“Crews had to use rural water supply methods due to the location of the residence and brought the fire under control in approximately 12 minutes, but remained on scene for further clean up efforts,” a release said.
While searching the home, crews said they did find multiple cats the died due to the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
Two adults and four children were displaced.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.