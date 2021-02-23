2 men plead guilty in international robocalls scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to their involvement in an international robocalls scheme.
Officials said the scheme defrauded thousands of victims out of millions of dollars.
“Pradipsinh Parmar crisscrossed the United States to collect nearly $6 million that was stolen from more than 4,000 victims in an international robocalls scam,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “By falsely impersonating representatives of the FBI, DEA, Social Security Administration, and other government agencies, members of this conspiracy preyed on thousands of unsuspecting victims, many of whom were elderly. This Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat international financial fraud and elder abuse schemes.”
According to court documents, Pradipsinh Parmar, 41, collected money on behalf of the robocall conspiracy that victims. When he got the money, he would then deposit the funds into bank accounts as directed by the conspiracy’s leader, Shehzadkhan Pathan, 39, who previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 15.
Pathan operated the call center in India where automated calls were made to victims in the US.
Sumer Patel, 37, also pleaded guilty for his role in working for Pathan. According to court documents, he retrieved over 250 individual wire transfers from over 200 victims.
Parmar and Patel are expected to be sentenced on June 18. Both of them face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy. Parmar also faces additional time on an aggravated identity theft charge.
For more information about the case, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.