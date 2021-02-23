Man killed, others injured after head-on crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died and five others were injured following a head-on crash in Hanover County.
On Feb. 22 at approximately 5:53 p.m., deputies responded to the 14600 block of Clazemont Road for a two-vehicle crash.
According to an investigation, a 2011 Jeep sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on Clazemont Road, when it came around a curve, crossed the center double solid line and collided head-on with a 2006 Toyota sedan.
The driver of the Toyota sedan, Joseph Anthony Field, 67, of Columbia, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in this vehicle.
All five people in the 2011 Jeep sport utility vehicle were transported to the hospital.
Three of the five passengers had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
