High school football returns in Virginia

Speaking of Glen Allen, the Jaguars opened up 1-0 after a 25-7 win over J.R. Tucker on Monday night. Andrew Morris set the tone for the Jags by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Glen Allen never looked back. This featured two former high school teammates facing off as head coaches, as Perry Jones (Glen Allen) and Phillip Sims (J.R. Tucker) both played their high school ball at Oscar Smith and college football at Virginia. The Jaguars travel to Douglas Freeman on Saturday, while Tucker visits Deep Run.