High school football returns in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not since December of 2019 has high school football kicked off in Virginia. The 2020 season was delayed on account of the pandemic, but that campaign finally got underway on Monday night for a handful of teams throughout the commonwealth.
Hermitage visited defending Region 5B champion Varina and escaped with a 9-0 victory, getting David Bedwell his first win at the head of the Panther sideline. Nigel James rushed for 130 yards and the game’s lone touchdown, while the Herm defense forced five turnovers. Varina will visit Henrico on Saturday, while Hermitage host Glen Allen on March 5.
A rivalry showdown between Mills Godwin and Douglas Freeman also highlighted opening night. The Mavericks looked like a team to be reckoned with, rolling past the Eagles by a 48-0 score. Both teams are back in action on Saturday, Freeman hosting Glen Allen, Godwin welcoming Highland Springs.
Speaking of Glen Allen, the Jaguars opened up 1-0 after a 25-7 win over J.R. Tucker on Monday night. Andrew Morris set the tone for the Jags by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Glen Allen never looked back. This featured two former high school teammates facing off as head coaches, as Perry Jones (Glen Allen) and Phillip Sims (J.R. Tucker) both played their high school ball at Oscar Smith and college football at Virginia. The Jaguars travel to Douglas Freeman on Saturday, while Tucker visits Deep Run.
