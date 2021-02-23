Forecast: FINALLY a stretch a dry and warm weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry and warmer few days before weekend rain comes back.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Best weather day of the week for outside work or play. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the mid 60s. Warmest day since Jan. 2!
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Few evening showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Early Rain Chance: 40%)
