Five vehicles involved in collision on I-95 in Richmond

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five vehicles were involved in an early-morning collision in Richmond.

The crash occurred at 7:11 a.m. on Feb. 23 on I-95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

State police say a black Hyundai was slowing for traffic in the center lane when it was rear-ended by a gray Hyundai. A gray Toyota struck the gray Hyundai, then a van struck the gray Toyota.

A dump truck rear-ended the van.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

