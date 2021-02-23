Five vehicles involved in collision on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five vehicles were involved in an early-morning collision in Richmond.
The crash occurred at 7:11 a.m. on Feb. 23 on I-95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.
State police say a black Hyundai was slowing for traffic in the center lane when it was rear-ended by a gray Hyundai. A gray Toyota struck the gray Hyundai, then a van struck the gray Toyota.
A dump truck rear-ended the van.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
