Deputies warn of scammers pretending to be with Dominion Energy

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - As crews work to restore power, the New Kent Sheriff’s Office is warning customers about a Dominion Energy scam.
Deputies say someone is calling homeowners pretending to be with the power company and threatening immediate payment or they’ll cut the lights off.
The sheriff’s office said that if you get one of these calls, just hang up.
Dominion says it does not threaten service disconnection if a customer does not make an immediate payment. They will also not demand immediate payment with credit or debit card by phone.
Anyone with questions or the authenticity of a call, contact Dominion Energy Customer Service at 1-866-366-4357.
