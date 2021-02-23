Crater Health District sets new date for mass vaccination clinic previously canceled due to weather

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District has set a new date for the mass vaccination clinic that was previously scheduled due to the winter weather that happened last week.
The mass vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Feb. 19 is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at Petersburg High School.
“We are moving all scheduled appointments from this event to Friday, February 26. Individuals will keep the same appointment time and location. For example, if the original appointment was scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 19, then the new appointment will now be on February 26 at the same location,” CHD said.
The clinic is for registered people only. Individuals with an appointment for the event will get a notification either via email or phone telling them that their appointment will be on the rescheduled date of Feb. 26.
