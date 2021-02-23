Blackstone Vol. Fire Dept. experiences COVID-19 outbreak

“Sadly, we are finding out that we have members testing positive for COVID-19. As you do in your home, we consider all of our members our family, and do not wear masks 24/7 while in the confines of the building. While some may place prejudice against our lack of mask-wearing, I ensure you, when it comes to ensuring your safety on our responses to your emergency, we used every precaution during this Pandemic,” the fire department said on Facebook.