Blackstone Vol. Fire Dept. experiences COVID-19 outbreak

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the station after members spent several days and nights at the station.
Members were staying at the station to better ensure response capabilities to citizens during the recent winter weather events.
“Sadly, we are finding out that we have members testing positive for COVID-19. As you do in your home, we consider all of our members our family, and do not wear masks 24/7 while in the confines of the building. While some may place prejudice against our lack of mask-wearing, I ensure you, when it comes to ensuring your safety on our responses to your emergency, we used every precaution during this Pandemic,” the fire department said on Facebook.
The department said that while they prepared food for many public servants during the power outages, the exposure time was limited.
“We are in the process of testing all our possibly exposed members and are thankful to the staff of Crewe Medical Center and the Nottoway Emergency Operations Center for facilitating this undertaking. We have adjusted our response protocols and have our station undergoing decontamination,” the department said.
Meal delivery has been moved to the Solider of Mercy Motorcycle Ministry until further notice.
Fire officials said they are planning to have the station professionally decontaminated and have modified response protocols.
