Virginia health officials play catch up after weather delays COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter weather last week delayed not only appointments, but a shipment of vaccine doses to the state. Monday, a cold rain did not keep thousands from coming out to Richmond raceway for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Didn’t even think about it. Just went ahead and I figured it was just the best way to go,” said Frank Zera, who lives in Henrico County.
Zera, 79-years-old, says the shot was painless.
“I think everybody should. You have a choice, whether you get the vaccine or you go out there and get it he virus so I prefer the vaccine,” said Zera.
At Richmond Raceway, Henrico County health officials vaccinated about 4,000 people including all those who had to be rescheduled due to weather on Thursday and Friday.
“The weather actually had a pretty significant impact on our operations,” said Jackson Baynard, Henrico County Chief of Emergency Management.
The health district is squeezing those folks in through Tuesday.
They are juggling between different groups, like seniors, teachers, and law enforcement, but also two vaccines now: Moderna and Pfizer.
“That’s one of the things I’ve heard loud and clear today is that we are building up here in Central Virginia, the capacity to push people through,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, (D) 7th District.
Monday afternoon, Spanberger toured the vaccine clinic at Richmond Raceway. She’s promising more vaccine supply and help from the federal government is on the way.
“With the COVID relief bill we are working on on Capitol Hill right now that should bring additional resources right here to Central Virginia,” said Rep. Spanberger.
On Saturday, Richmond Raceway will play host to a large vaccination for seniors. The plan is to give out second doses to about 5,000 seniors who got their first dose a few weeks ago.
