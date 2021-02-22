Sheriff’s office: Suspect bit, kicked deputy during DUI arrest

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) -The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect bit and kicked a deputy during a DUI arrest.
On Feb. 20 around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called for a possible drive driver at the intersection of Winterberry Drive and Butler Road.
The deputy found the driver, Gregory Dorr Jr., 34, of Stafford, parked in the roadway.
Officials said Dorr has slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
The deputy tried to administer field sobriety tests but was unable due to Dorr being uncooperative. Dorr was then placed under arrest for DUI.
The sheriff’s office said the deputies had to stop twice and reapply handcuffs after Dorr was able to move them in front of his body.
“After stopping a second time to reapply handcuffs, deputies attempted to apply leg restraints and Dorr kicked a deputy in the leg. He ultimately had to be taken to the ground where he was successfully restrained. Dorr sustained a cut on his forehead from the gravel on the ground,” the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies tried getting Dorr back into the patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said that’s when Dorr bit a deputy on the thigh.
“Dorr was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his cut. At the hospital, Dorr was combative with deputies and hospital staff,” officials said.
After being treated, Dorr was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense in five years, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, driving after forfeiture of license and refusal of test.
He was held in jail without bond.
