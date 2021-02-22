Second proposal for a casino in Richmond submitted

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 22, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bally’s Corporation submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond to develop and operate the “Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort”.

Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, a world-class, destination resort, hotel and casino, will span more than 1.6 million total square feet.

It will include a casino, sportsbook, hotel, resort-style pool, dining and retail outlets, and a flexible space for live entertainment and conferences.

Bally’s has proposed construction to be located on a 61-acre parcel located North of Powhite Parkway / East of Chippenham Parkway, on the western border of Richmond.

Construction is estimated to take 18 months, with a grand opening taking place in 2024.

Bally’s is a leading U.S. omnichannel provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment.

