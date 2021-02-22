Prince George High School counselor recognized for ‘Virginia Kindness Week’

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George High School counselor Anna Payne was recognized by the Virginia Department of Education as part of the VDOE’s first-ever Kindness Week across Virginia.
Virginia Kindness Week, which is celebrated from February 14-20, shines a light on the simple day-to-day acts of kindness that enable schools, communities, and the state to be a kinder, safer, healthier, and more inclusive place to live, work, learn and play.
Payne was recognized as a “Kindness Ambassador” for her unwavering support of students’ social-emotional wellbeing through a challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Lady Pamela Northam and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni were present at the event.
First Lady Northam also recognized Prince George High School’s School Counseling Department by presenting them with a proclamation from Governor Ralph Northam honoring school counselors across the state.
“The Governor and I are so grateful to our administrators, teachers, counselors, and school personnel who have worked creatively and courageously to keep students healthy, happy, and learning throughout the past year,” First Lady Pamela Northam said. “During Virginia Kindness Week, we are visiting schools across the Commonwealth to recognize and celebrate the outstanding educators whose kindness is legendary.”
The school division’s leadership congratulated Prince George High School’s School Counseling Department on being among the first honored as part of VDOE’s new Kindness Week initiative.
