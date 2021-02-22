Police: House damaged after being struck by gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A house was damaged after being struck by gunfire, according to police.
On Feb. 20, around 7:37 p.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Fernbrook Place after a residence was struck numerous times by gunfire.
Two people were in the residence at the time.
Police say suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
