Nominations begin for Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Currently nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.
The Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards is an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across Virginia.
Nomination categories for individual volunteers include Youth, Young adults, Adults and Seniors.
Organizations can receive nominations in the categories of:
- Faith-based organizations
- Families that volunteer together
- Community organizations
- Small businesses
- Educational institutions
- Corporations
Those interested can submit a nomination online with two letters of recommendation.
The nomination period ends at 5 p.m. on April 23. Winners will be honored in May.
